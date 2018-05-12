Meghan Markle is said to follow Princess Diana’s footsteps by becoming a humanitarian activist.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Express that Markle quit acting so she could focus on her work with charitable organizations and causes. With the help of her fiancé, Prince Harry, Markle will be able to have a wider reach like Princess Diana.

“Meghan and Harry will be a charitable duo nationally and internationally inspired by Diana. Meghan has her own charisma but will be following in Diana’s footsteps as a humanitarian activist,” Fitzwilliams said.

Andrew Morton, a biographer, even claimed in his book, “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess,” that Markle wants to become Princess Diana 2.0. The “Horrible Bosses” star is so amazed at the work that Prince Harry’s mom has done when she was still alive.

“According to family and friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model,” Morton wrote.

But despite the connection between Markle and Princess Diana, Fitzwilliams said that the 36-year-old royal is still her own person. Her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 is also different from previous royal nuptials.

“This is a unique royal wedding and one of the most important in our history. Meghan has beauty and dynamism. She will be our first American Princess and has worked her way up to become a top star. She has sparked Meghan Mania already,” he said.

Erin Specht, Thomas Markle Jr.’s ex-partner, echoed Fitzwilliams’ statement. Specht knew Markle as her ex-boyfriend’s half-sister.

“The royal family is lucky to have her. She absolutely could be more popular than Diana. Meghan is just a normal, everyday person who’s gotten to live a fairytale – not because she chased it or made it, it just came true for her. It couldn’t have happened to a better person,” Specht said.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool