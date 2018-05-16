Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is hoping that their father can still make it to the royal wedding.

The "Suits" actress left out most of her family members and relatives from her upcoming nuptials with Prince Harry. However, she made sure that her father Thomas Markle Sr., and mother, Doria Ragland, would be there.

The palace announced that Markle's parents are invited and will have a big role at her wedding. However, earlier this week, Thomas Sr. announced that he will not be attending the nuptials to keep the royal family and his daughter from embarrassment.

Following this, Markle's estranged sister appeared on "Good Morning Britain" and was asked about their dad's attendance at the royal wedding. She said that she wishes their father will come to wedding despite his scandal. "I hope so," she said (via Us Weekly).

Samantha also shared the details of the harassment that their dad endured due to Markle's high-profile romance with Prince Harry. According to her, the media has been following Thomas Sr., and this affected him so much.

"He was quite depressed over an unbelievable series of events involving the media," she said. "He can't open his blinds. He can't go anywhere without being followed."

"Really, it's quite atrocious and intrusive, and I think it's highly unethical," Samantha continued. "He was really having heart pains and suffered a heart attack. It was an unbelievable amount of stress. … I wanted to see him go [to the wedding]. I didn't want him deprived of that. But clearly, the priority should be whether or not it's safe for him to do that."

Samantha previously took the blame for Thomas Sr.'s controversial staged photos, insisting that the idea was originally hers. She suggested it to their father so he could reinvent his image. They were hoping that it would help him.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

A few weeks back, Samantha was furious over not getting an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing his bride-to-be to snub her own family on her big day. However, netizens came to the couple's defense and fired back at her instead.

"Honestly? If you were my family, after all you've said, I wouldn't invite you to my wedding either. You can't actually expect an invitation after all that," Annetta England commented on Samantha's post online.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall