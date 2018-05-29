Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, strikes again.

A few days back, the Duchess of Sussex's coat of arms was unveiled. While many were impressed, her estranged sister was not. In fact, Samantha criticized it and likened it to a kindergarten student's artwork, calling it "empty" and "makes no sense."

"Extremely improper that my father was not named on the coat of arms, and quite frankly it looks like it was drawn by someone in a kindergarten classroom," Samantha wrote on Twitter. "Our father is American but we have ties in the family tree to royalty in several places according to the college of arms."

"It just seems like the coat of arms was thrown together he's silly because neither the UN, nor women's rights, nor anything of substance,.. but especially our dad and even her mom are not represented there. It is an empty coat of arms so it makes no sense," she added in another post.

Samantha was not happy that their father was not included in Markle's coat of arms. She went on and attacked the royals and even included the Middletons in her rants calling the Duchess of Cambridge's family "dysfunctional."

"Our father should be named on the coat of arms and for the Royals to deprive him of that is classless. People in glass houses should not throw stones. The Royals are far from perfect. Kate Middleton siblings and parents use that coat of arms. Middleton's are dysfunctional," she added.

However, royal fans were not happy about Samantha's post and they striked back at her. One fan noted that if someone deserves to be included in Markle's coat of arms, it would be her mother, Doria Ragland.

"Don't bring the Middletons into your[explicit]! They're a very supportive and close family, and they have more class in their fingernails than you in your entire body. Markles doesn't deserve a Coat of Arms and if there was someone who deserved to be included was Doria," Hechos commented.

"Was Doria included? No. So why would her father be? This level of obsession cant be good for the BP," Monica wrote.

Samantha was not invited to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. According to her she didn't feel snubbed as no other family member on the duchess’ mom side was invited too.

