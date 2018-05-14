Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is turning her ire on their brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

Markle's family continues to diss each other ahead of the royal wedding. In a recent interview, according to Tom, their father was sorry for his paid staged photos and was planning to apologize to the "Suits" actress and Prince Harry. However, according to Samantha, the reports were not true as her brother and father are not on speaking terms.

"My father does not speak to my brother!" Samantha wrote on Twitter. "my brother is a lying scumbag to suggest that my father should apologize about anything. my brother said publicly apologize for stealing from my father to the extent of being disowned! @DailyMail should be sued!"

Samantha's followers also slammed her for reacting to Tom's statements. One even accused her of being hungry for money.

"You are a family of lying scumbags," Gypsy reacted to Samantha's post. "Fortunately for Meghan she had Doria who got her out when she was 2. I bet you don't think selling Meghan's childhood for 20 pieces of silver is theft/betrayal but it is and to think your 'father' did it to his daughter. Disgusting."

"Zip it. You complain too much. If it's true no need for a lawsuit. Hungry for $$$," Kathleen wrote.

Samantha did not receive an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding and she was furious. She questioned the couple's decision to invite over a thousand of strangers from the public but not her own family.

"We are getting s Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" Grant wrote. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing his fiancee to snub their family.

"It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Grant wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes'."

However, Prince Harry and Markle's supporters don't think that the prince was to blame as the "Horrible Bosses" star has a mind of her own. Others also showed support to Markle's decision of not inviting Samantha to her big day.

"Honestly? If you were my family, after all you've said, I wouldn't invite you to my wedding either. You can't actually expect an invitation after all that," Annetta England posted.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville