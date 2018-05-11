“The Mick” stars Thomas Barbusca and Carla Jimenez took to social media to reveal their thoughts about the recent cancellation of the Fox comedy series.

“‘The Mick.’ So many memories come to mind when I think of that title,” Barbusca, who played Chip Pemberton on the show, wrote on Instagram. “I’ve had the best years of my life on this show and I can’t thank the cast and crew enough for the hard work you guys put in. These past few years have been amazing and I won’t forget it. Thank you to the fans for tuning in every Tuesday night. We made a great TV show. Love you.”

In a tweet, Barbusca called his stint on the show “a great ride.” He again thanked the show’s supporters, and wrote that he’ll miss everyone on the show.

Jimenez, meanwhile, admitted that she was heartbroken by the news. “My heart’s been BREAKING all day but also SO FULL OF GRATITUDE,” the actress, who portrayed Alba on the Dave and John Chernin-created series, wrote on Instagram. “I can’t tell you HOW INCREDIBLY HONORED I was to get to work with all these people. It’s hard for me to describe how much I’m going to miss them and the ENTIRE crew of ‘The Mick’ that kept us running. And to all the AMAZING FANS who did nothing but SUPPORT US, THANK YOU for the 2 seasons we got to be in your homes and I hope we always shocked and made you laugh.”

Though the show’s first season performed fairly well in the ratings, the comedy mostly fizzled in its sophomore run, averaging a 1.2 adults 18-49 in Live+7, on par with “Brooklyn Nine -Nine (1.3)” and “The Last Man on Earth” (1.2), which were also cancelled by Fox.

According to Deadline, the decision to not order another season of “The Mick” was a difficult one for the network, as Fox executives still wanted to be in business with the Chernin brothers and Kaitlin Olson, who played Mickey on the show.

In addition to Barbusca, Jimenez and Olson, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Jack Stanton and Scott MacArthur also starred on the series.

What do you think of “The Mick’s” cancellation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!