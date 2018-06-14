NeNe Leakes has relayed the unfortunate news that her husband Gregg has been diagnosed with cancer. However, the television personality is optimistic that they’ll get through with this.

On Wednesday, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to Instagram to share a photo of her 63-year-old husband sitting inside a room at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. While Gregg is seen casually crossing his arms, the word “Cancer” with a red line crossing through it is prominently displayed on a computer monitor beside him.

In her caption, Leakes expressed her love for her partner and also indicated her support for him amid his health condition. “Our New Normal and the fight begins. #mdandersoncancercenter #yougotthis#iloveyou,” the 50-year-old fashion designer wrote.

Many of Leakes fans immediately expressed their well-wishes to her husband and their prayers for the couple to stay strong. “My prayers are with you Greg and the leaks [sic] family. I always love seeing you on the show & hope to continue seeing you,” one fan wrote. “This was heartbreaking to see but I know with you on Greg’s side you all will get through these hard times,” another commented.

Leakes’ revelation comes weeks after she announced that Gregg had been hospitalized for 15 days. At the time, the Bravo star decided to cancel some of her working engagements just to stay by her husband’s side. “I have to cancel my Albany, New York show and my New York City Caroline’s show. Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital,” Leakes said in an Instagram video posted on May 22.

Last November, Leakes’ husband was also rushed to the hospital due to a “dangerously low” heart rate and after complaining about chest pains, numbness and feeling like he was going to pass out. He was subjected to a minor surgery, so doctors could see if he had a blockage in his circulation, People reported at the time.

Leakes and Gregg married in 1997 and separated in 2010. They finalized their divorce in 2001, only to reconcile and remarry in 2013. Their second wedding was featured on Leakes’ very own spinoff, entitled “I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding,” as per Us Weekly.

