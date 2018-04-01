Netflix is adding a bunch of new titles in April, but you won’t have time for them all. Check out the best movies, TV shows and specials coming to the streaming service this month.

“Along Came Polly” (April 1) Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller’s 2004 romcom hits Netflix on April Fools Day. Reuben (Stiller) is shocked after his wife (Debra Messing) cheats on him during their honeymoon. When he meets Polly (Aniston), he starts taking more risks, but he has always been a guy who stays on the safe side. Can he handle being with someone so adventurous?

“Cold Mountain” (April 1) This 2003 period movie takes place during the Civil War. Jude Law plays a Confederate soldier hoping to get home to his wife Ada (Nicole Kidman). Ada is tending to their farm with the help of Ruby (Renée Zellweger), a drifter with a dark past.

“The Duchess” (April 1) The Duchess of Devonshire (Keira Knightley) isn’t going to sit and look pretty. She wants to be a major political figure, but that’s difficult in late-1700s England. She’ll find a way to gain power in the Whig Party, but she’ll have more trouble unlocking her husband’s (Ralph Fiennes) heart.

“Scarface” (April 1) Al Pacino’s 1983 classic comes to Netflix in April. He plays drug lord Tony Montana. He has a massive business controlling nearly all the cocaine in Miami. However, everyone is after him — the cops, Colombian drug cartels and maybe more. His paranoia will get him in trouble.

Seth Rogen’s “Hilarity for Charity” Special (April 1) Rogen’s variety show is in its sixth year, but this is the first time that it will be televised. James Corden, Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani, John Mulaney, Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Silverman, Nick Kroll, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michelle Wolf, The Muppets, Post Malone, Craig Robinson & The Nasty Delicious are all set to appear.

“Seven” (April 1) Veteran detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) handles his last case with newbie David Mills (Brad Pitt). They investigate some gruesome murders. The killer (Kevin Spacey) is targeting victims who represent one of the seven deadly sins.

“Kodachrome” (April 20) Netflix will premiere this indie movie, which follows a dying photographer (Ed Harris) who heads out on a roadtrip with his estranged son (Jason Sudeikis) and assistant (Elizabeth Olsen) to find the last storefront still developing Kodachrome film.

“The Week Of” (April 27) Adam Sandler and Chris Rock play fathers of a bride and groom, respectively, but they don’t exactly get along. Their differences will become even clearer when the wedding plans start to go off the rails.

Photo: Netflix

Of course, some things will also be disappearing from Netflix in April to make room for the new movies and TV shows. See the list of titles leaving Netflix.