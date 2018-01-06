Acer revealed its latest Chromebook 11 laptop, priced at only $250. The company announced the computer, which can last up to 10 hours with a single charge, at CES 2018.

The laptop is a much cheaper option than other pricier models on the market, including the Apple MacBook Pro, which starts at $1,299, and the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, which starts at $950. Certain models of the new Acer Chromebook 11 laptop will be available in North America in April. The price for the computers will start at $250, depending on the models.

Acer Chromebook 11 Features

Besides the 10-hour battery life, the company touted the quietness of the fanless laptop. The computer also includes two USB 3.1 Type-C ports for data transfers, charging and display output. The Chromebook 11 models, CB311-8HT and CB311-8H, will feature an 11.6-inch display and will come with a 4GB memory and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage.

The Chromebook 11 gives users easy access to popular Google platforms, like Google Drive and Gmail. The device will also fully support Google Play when it launches. The company says customers will be able to “play games, stay productive, enjoy content and do even more with the new Acer Chromebook 11” with Google Play. Users will have access to millions of Android apps available on the marketplace.

The computer includes the latest Intel Celeron processors, Bluetooth 4.2 and an HDR camera. The laptop is slim and weighs only 2.43 pounds. The display’s 1366x768 resolution isn’t that great, but the CB311-8HT model can work as a touchscreen. The CB311-8H is a non-touch display laptop.

New Acer Laptops

Apart from the Chromebook 11, Acer also revealed other notebooks this week, the Swift 7, the Acer Spin 3 and the Nitro 5 gaming laptop.

Acer advertised the 8.98 mm-thin Swift 7 as the “world’s thinnest laptop.” The Swift 7 runs on Windows 10 and includes Intel’s Core i7 processor. The computer will be available in North America in March starting at $1,699.

The Spin 3 has up to 12 hours of battery life, includes an HD 14-inch display and the 8th Generation Intel Core processor. The laptop will be released in North America in February starting at $599.

The Nitro 5 laptop, which is meant for gamers, includes DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX560 graphics and the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processors. The 15-inch laptop will launch in North America in April starting at $799.