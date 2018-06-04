Nick Jonas seems to be head over heels for Priyanka Chopra, and he’s even flirting with her on social media days after they had a dinner date in West Hollywood.

On Sunday, the “Quantico” actress updated her Instagram account by sharing a snap of her and her girl pals at In-N-Out Burger. In the photo, Chopra’s friends are seen looking into the camera while the Hollywood celeb is happily smiling over her sandwich. “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fave girls,” the 35-year-old captioned the photo.

Chopra’s quickly instantly grabbed the attention of many of her followers. Interestingly, it also attracted the “Jealous” hitmaker, who even jumped in the comments section just to leave a comment, saying, “That smile,” along with a red heart emoji.

Jonas’ sweet gesture comes days after he and the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star spent time together at Toca Madera in West Hollywood last Thursday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair “cozied up at a table in the garden patio” while enjoying their dinner date.

“They appeared to be very into each other,” the onlooker added. “They were laughing, smiling and dancing at the table.” Another source said, “They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw.”

A day prior their date night, Chopra was the one who flirted with the former Disney Channel actor. The 25-year-old singer shared a photo he took with DJ Mustard on Wednesday to his Instagram account, and Chopra commented on the snap with a pink heart and fire emoji.

Jonas and Chopra also spent a lot of time together during the Memorial Day Weekend. The two were even spotted at the “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl by People.

The rumored couple started a friendly relationship last year when they posed together at the Met Gala 2017. Their appearance at the event instantly sparked dating rumors, but Chopra clarified during her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show that they simply attended the event and walked the red carpet together because they were both wearing Ralph Lauren.

Photo: Getty Images/Mike Coppola