Rumored couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted looking very much in love on Thursday.

For their date, the Hollywood singer and the actress reportedly spent some alone time together at Toca Madera restaurant in West Hollywood, California, a source exclusively told Entertainment Tonight on Friday.

According to the onlooker, Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 35, “cozied up at a table” on the garden patio. The pair ordered guacamole, chicken tacos, ceviche verde and Japanese wagyu beef for their romantic dinner.

The source noted that the twosome looked very in love that night, saying, “The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio.”

The “Jealous” hitmaker and the “Quantico” star reportedly had a great time since they were seen “laughing and smiling” throughout their dinner. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the source said.

An insider told People that Jonas and Chopra hit it off last year but were unable to really connect due to their busy schedules. Based on their latest sightings together though, it seems that the rumored couple’s romance has been heating up.

Last week, the two celebs watched “Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert” at Hollywood Bowl and then decided to spend the rest of Memorial Day Weekend with each other’s company. An insider said at the time that Jonas and Chopra’s relationship is “very casual.” “They’re flirtatious and have been hanging out and text all the time,” the insider added.

Jonas and Chopra first sparked wedding rumors when they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. When she went on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show days later, Chopra maintained that their date was purely platonic, as per Bustle.

“Are you dating Nick Jonas? Isn’t he like 11 years old,” the show host asked the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress on the May 10 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Chopra then responded, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together. I didn’t ask his age. Eleven? I didn’t know that,” she joked.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris