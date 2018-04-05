Nikki Bella and John Cena may have reached a great place in their relationship but prior to that, the couple came close to calling off their wedding. Although the “Daddy’s Home 2” actor previously confirmed the two struggled to get past a disagreement, a new preview of “Total Bellas” Season 3 revealed the couple came close to splitting up when the “Dancing With the Stars” alum realized she wanted to have children.

Bella and Cena, who first became engaged at WrestleMania 33, seemed eager to walk down the aisle after Cena proposed. As months passed by, the two revealed their wedding process was going slowly, but details about why didn't emerge until their reality series confirmed what was really going on.

In the promo for the upcoming series, Cena and Bella are seen in tears as they have a serious conversation about their future together. “I would never force you not to be a mom,” Cena tells Bella.

“I thought I could really sacrifice that and I just can’t,” she replies to her fiancé.

By the end of the conversation, Cena begins to question if the two have a future together. “I’m not sure we should go through with this,” the “Trainwreck” actor says to Bella.

The pair first found themselves at the center of break of rumors in January, when the Season 3 trailer aired and Bella was seen asking her longtime love if he wanted to call the wedding off.

During a March appearance on “Today,” Cena confirmed the two experienced some relationship trouble but he was the one who “caved.”

“I can generalize it in saying in relationships, you have points of disagreement, and it was a point of disagreement where it seemed like we couldn’t get past it,” he told anchors Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kobt.

Despite the disagreement, the “Bumblebee” actor revealed the two were able to move forward. “We got past it, and we’re back on,” he said.

In previous episodes of “Total Bellas” and “Total Divas,” Cena had been upfront about not wanting to have children.

While promoting his latest film,“Blockers,” the star admitted he has since changed his tune and will no longer pass on the opportunity to become a parent.

“I am very open to certainly explore the process, whereas before it was like ‘Never, not a chance,’” he told Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

Fans will just have to wait and see how the couple managed to work past their issues when “Total Bellas” Season 3 premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EST on E!

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images