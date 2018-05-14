Nostalgic Nintendo fans who did not get in on the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition craze of 2016 can rejoice. Nintendo announced on Sunday night that the miniaturized game console, which proved difficult to find on its first go-around, will come back to store shelves on June 29.

The news came via a tweet from the official Nintendo of America account.

#NESClassic Edition will return to stores on June 29! This system and the #SNESClassic Edition system are expected to be available through the end of the year. https://t.co/LclbG5m4ta pic.twitter.com/1PcXBI5qJC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2018

Alongside the announcement that the NES Classic would return, Nintendo assured fans the Super NES Classic console would also be available. The Japanese gaming giant only confirmed that the two would be on sale through the rest of 2018 and did not commit to anything beyond that.

The NES Classic features 30 games from the NES library, from household names like “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda” to more obscure titles like “StarTropics.” It is shaped like a smaller version of Nintendo’s original home console and connects to modern TVs and retails for $60.

Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

A rabid collector market and lack of supplies made the NES Classic difficult to track down when it launched in November 2016. That was made even more controversial when Nintendo unexpectedly discontinued the item in April 2017, after plenty of people who wanted one could not get one.

Similar problems plagued the SNES Classic when it launched in 2017. Nintendo, however, promised the NES Classic would come back eventually, making that promise a reality on Sunday.