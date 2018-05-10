Nintendo has killed off its first mobile game and smartphone app Miitomo. RIP.

Miitomo officially shut down on Wednesday, with Nintendo updating its dedicated website to relay the sad news to visitors. For now, Miitomo’s site only displays a note that says, “Miitomo is no longer available as of 5/9/2018. We would like to thank you all for enjoying Miitomo!”

It’s not clear for how long will the site remain up, but fans can expect for it to eventually disappear. For the time being though, Nintendo is encouraging players to view the final Miifoto event results here.

The termination of the app didn’t come as a surprise since Nintendo already announced earlier this year that it was putting an end to its first smartphone app. The company did not cite a specific reason for its decision, but IGN believes it could be due to the significant decline of users.

Miitomo was released on Marc 17, 2016. It was a freemium social networking mobile app that was made available to both iOS and Android devices. The video game/social network basically allowed users to converse with friends by answering various questions.

In the first month of its launch, Miitomo was very popular as proven by its over 10 million users at the time. Because of the success of the app, Nintendo even hosted a 10-day “Celebrating 10 Million Users!” event.

Sadly, Miitomo quickly lost its novelty and its active user base continuously diminished. In January, it was evident that Nintendo’s first entry to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store was dying after the Japanese company put an expiration date to its existence.

Ahead of its termination, Nintendo stopped the sale of Miitomo coins, which is the digital currency players used in buying their Mii characters new outfits. In its final months, CNET learned that Nintendo showered players with daily login bonuses composed of 2,000 Miitomo coins and five game tickets, perhaps as a way to thank them for their continued support until the very end.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon