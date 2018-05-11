One of the world's most popular video games is getting a major update on one of the hottest game consoles on the market. More than a year after its release, the Nintendo Switch version of “Minecraft” will soon allow players to build blocky worlds with their friends across the Xbox, PC, mobile and VR platforms.

Developer Mojang announced Thursday that the Switch version of “Minecraft” will get the Bedrock update on June 21. It will fold in the Better Together update that added cross-platform play to other consoles last year, as well as exclusive “Super Mario”-themed content that originally appeared in the Wii U version of “Minecraft.”

Minecraft Bedrock edition hits Nintendo Switch on June 21st! Available both digitally and physically at retail, it includes the Mario mash-up pack AND the Better Together update. Already own Minecraft on Switch? You'll be able to update to the new version for free! pic.twitter.com/HCsfhT2Uhk — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 10, 2018

With the update, online multiplayer in “Minecraft” will be able to loop Switch players in with people from Xbox One, PC, VR and mobile phones. PlayStation 4 is noticeably absent, as Sony has blocked efforts to get its console working online with Xbox One in multiple games recently.

The way it works is somewhat unprecedented in gaming. In order to meet up with friends from other platforms in the blocky worlds of “Minecraft,” players will need to log into an Xbox Live account on Nintendo Switch, according to GameSpot. After doing that, players can link up with their friends and even earn Xbox achievements in the Switch version of the game.

Starting in September, Switch owners will need to pay a fee to play games online.

“Minecraft” will join the small handful of Switch games that can do online multiplayer with other consoles. “Rocket League” is another prominent one, as multiplayer servers frequently feature players from three different platforms in one match. The Switch has been a big seller in its short time on the market, and “Minecraft” has been one of its best selling games.

The new Bedrock edition of “Minecraft” for Switch will still carry the same $30 price tag as it did before the update. Current owners will get the upgrade for free, according to Mojang.