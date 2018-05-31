Oculus has announced the launch of its Oculus Venues app for Gear VR and Oculus Go headsets.

Earlier this week, Oculus wrote a blog post announcing the launch of the Oculus Venues app that gives Oculus Go and Gear VR headset owners access to live social events in VR.

“Grab your all-in-one ticket to live social events in VR. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of Oculus Venues on both Oculus Go and Gear VR! It’s a great way to get closer to your interests with all the sounds, lights, and energy of really being there,” Oculus stated on Wednesday.

According to the company, Oculus Venues is a great way for friends and fan communities to enjoy concerts, sports events, stand-up comedy and other live performances in real time without the need of personally attending such events. All the action can be seen via the VR headsets.

The app was first announced during the Oculus Connect 4 event last year. Then, it made an appearance during the Facebook Developers Conference (F8) earlier this month. And now that it is live, VR headset owners can take advantage of its features. After all, the app also comes with a bunch of social features designed to help users connect, as per VR Focus.

Aside from allowing family and friends to connect and watch live events together, Oculus Venues also has the option for social sharing in which users can meet new people based on their common interests and mutual friends.

For those who prefer to enjoy the VR experience alone, there is an option for solo-viewing mode. Oculus Venues also has a set of tools that can be used to mute or block users quickly and seamlessly, according to Sammobile.

Oculus has listed the live events that are coming to the app this summer:

May 30 // Vance Joy // 7:30 pm PT

May 31 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

June 4 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

June 6 // MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Francisco Giants // 12:45 pm PT

June 7 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

June 9 // Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Head And The Heart // 3:55 pm PT

June 11 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

June 13 // MLB: Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners // 1:10 pm PT

June 14 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

June 15 // Chromeo // 6:50 pm PT

June 18 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

June 20 // MLB: Atlanta Braves @ Toronto Blue Jays // 9:37 am PT

June 21 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

June 22 // Everclear // 10:00 pm PT

June 25 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

June 27 // MLB: Kansas City Royals @ Milwaukee Brewers // 11:10 am PT

June 28 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

July 2 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

July 5 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

July 9 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

July 12 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

July 16 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

July 19 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

July 23 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

July 25 // International Champions Cup: Manchester United v AC Milan // 8:00 pm PT

July 26 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

July 28 // International Champions Cup: FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur // 8:00 pm PT

July 30 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

August 2 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

August 3 // Lionsgate Presents: Reservoir Dogs // 7:00 pm PT

August 5 // Lionsgate Presents: Sinister // 7:00 pm PT

August 6 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

August 9 // Gotham Comedy Live // 7:00 pm PT

August 13 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

August 19 // Lionsgate Presents: Apocalypse Now // 7:00 pm PT

August 20 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

August 26 // Lionsgate Presents: National Lampoon’s Van Wilder // 7:00 pm PT

August 27 // School Night! Live from Hollywood // 8:00 pm PT

In addition, Oculus is also bringing content from Showtime later this summer, as well as film screenings of Lionsgate movies, new concerts from AEG Presents, live NBA League Pass games and many other sports events and shows.

