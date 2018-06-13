Oprah recently confirmed that she met with Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, weeks before the royal wedding. However, she denied reports suggesting that it was for a tell-all interview.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Oprah revealed that she and Ragland spent six hours together at her mansion in Santa Barbara. They also practiced yoga and dined on kumquats.

Ragland was photographed leaving Oprah’s “Promise Land” property with a “gift bag” in tow, and Oprah also revealed what inside the basket.

“The story was that Meghan’s mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts. You know what the gifts were? First of all, she’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.’ So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch,” she said.

Oprah also seemingly threw shade at Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, who accused Ragland of staging a tell-all interview with the host. “First of all, the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview – they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it,” she said.

Oprah didn’t reveal exactly how she and Markle’s mom became friends. She also didn’t explain how she got invited to Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19. But her presence at the nuptials sparked further speculation that she interviewed Ragland.

After Ragland’s photo leaving Oprah’s property was released weeks ago, a source that saw the yoga instructor told Daily Mail, “No one knows how to schmooze better than Oprah. It’s very much her MO to win people over by showering them with her personal attention – and gifts – to get what she’s after. In this case, whether it’s a pre- or post-wedding interview with the mother of the princess bride for her magazine or her OWN network, Oprah definitely wants the inside track. And this is probably not the first conversation she’s had with Doria – or the last.”

Photo: Getty Images/Theo Wargo