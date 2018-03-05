The 2018 Oscars brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but before the celebrities could head to their seats inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, they had to walk the red carpet.

Sunday proved to be a night of fashion statements, and while some stars simply excelled with their excellent fashion choices on the red carpet, others crashed and burned with their unique decisions.

Best Dressed

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Gina Rodriguez looked absolutely stunning when she hit the Oscars red carpet ahead of the ceremony. The “Jane the Virgin” star wore a Zuhair Murad gown featuring a plunging neckline. The actress attended the ceremony as a presenter.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Margot Robbie, who was nominated for best actress for her role in “I, Tonya,” wore a white Chanel dress. While the actress had a red carpet victory, she didn’t walk away an Academy Award winner.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch made her Oscars debut in a major way by going eco-friendly on the red carpet. The actress attended the event to represent Red Carpet Green Dress, which is a campaign that encourages stars to be considerate of the environment when picking their attire for important Hollywood events like the Academy Awards. The actress rocked a tiered, hand-beaded Elie Saab Haute Couture dress in dusty lilac.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Janney won her first Oscar for best supporting actress thanks to her role in “I, Tonya.” Luckily, the actress experienced a red carpet win earlier in the night with her elegant Reem Acra floor-length gown.

Check some of the other stars who were the picture of perfection during their walk down the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Worst Dressed

Not everyone could be a red carpet winner on Oscars night. Some celebrities simply failed to make a statement when they arrived at the Academy Awards.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Blanca Blanco may have shown too much skin in her dress from Atria Clothing. The actress’ gown featured a risque neckline and a side slit.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg also missed the mark in her custom Christian Siriano off the shoulder gown. “The View” anchor accessorized the dressed with a pair of sunglasses and combat boots.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa’s black gown would have been a hit if it wasn’t for the multicolored nightmare that was going on in the back of her dress. The television host could have been going for a day to night transitional look with a business in the front, party in the back kind of vibe. Either way, she failed to make a positive impression on the red carpet.

Check out some of the other celebrities who missed the mark on the Academy Awards red carpet.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images