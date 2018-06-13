Paul O'Grady has offered some tips to Meghan Markle to please Queen Elizabeth II.

The "Blind Dates" host wrote a column for TV Times, where he noted that "The Queen is easy to get on with! She likes a good laugh, someone who is straight-talking, so be totally honest with her," as quoted by Express.

The TV presenter added that when talking to the Queen, Markle should "try to avoid too many Americanisms - always remember to say 'lavatory', not 'bathroom', otherwise you'll really rile her."

O'Grady also suggested that Markle expand her interest in animals. The actress already has two dogs, a labrador-shepherd named Bogard and a beagle named Guy, but for O'Grady, the Duchess of Sussex should also learn more about horses. "Become a horsewoman if you can," he wrote. "That family loves horses and it's what the Queen like talking about - land and animals!"

Since Markle joined the Firm, the new royal has received a lot of criticism from the public. In light of this, O'Grady recommended that Prince Harry's wife should not listen to the opinions of others and instead simply enjoy her royal romance with the Duke of Sussex.

"You don't need to do anything," O'Grady continued. "You're a perfect couple and you've got a lovely marriage – just don't start letting outside influences affect you."

Markle will not have a hard time pleasing the Queen as Her Majesty is very helpful to her new granddaughter-in-law. In fact, according to a royal expert, Queen Elizabeth II invited Markle to her trip to Chester to offer a guiding hand.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Ingrid Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown."

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Seward added. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

Queen Elizabeth II and Markle will visit Chester on Thursday. The Queen was invited to officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open Storyhouse Theatre. But the royals may face a protest as a local group believes that the new bridge "should never have been tolled in the first place."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson