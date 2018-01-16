All across Texas Tuesday morning, school districts were closed and officials were urging people to stay off the roads due to forecasted incoming snow. The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office issued a winter weather warning for the south-central part of the state and a winter weather advisory for Val Verde and Southern Rio Grande counties for Tuesday.

A cold front was set to move through the south-central portion of the state early Tuesday morning and there were ice accumulations predicted for the day. A winter storm warning is issued when there is a significant amount of ice predicted that is expected to make travel difficult or even dangerous. A winter weather advisory is a more mild warning, an advisory is issued when periods of freezing rain are expected, according to the NWS.

While some parts of the state were getting snowfall early Tuesday others were only seeing a slight dusting.

In east Texas, near the border with Arkansas, in the city of Texarkana, there was enough snow for it to stick on the roads and the grass, one photo on Twitter showed.

At the University of Texas in Tyler, southeast of Dallas, classes were canceled.

Further west in La Grange there was some snow accumulating.

Baylor University, in Waco, had a snow day as well, though there was no snow on the ground Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Flights were canceled out of airports across the state as well. More than 500 flights were canceled out of Bush airport in Houston and another 27 flights were delayed Tuesday morning, according to the Bush airport Twitter account. Hobby airport, also in Houston canceled 33 flights and delayed another 16.