A Southwest Airlines plane struck a pickup truck at Baltimore–Washington International Airport, Maryland, on Monday.

The flight in question — flight 6263 — had flown in from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and had landed on the runway at Maryland at 12:10 a.m. EDT when the incident occurred.

Michael Simon wrote on his Twitter page, "So our @SouthwestAir flight just got in an accident with a pickup truck. Guess this makes me an airplane crash survivor..."

The airline replied to Simon’s tweet saying, "Glad to hear everyone made it Safely to BWI, but we truly regret any inconvenience tonight. We'll do our best to get you going ASAP, Michael! -Rebekah."

Passengers were still on-board the aircraft when the incident took place. Some reports said fire crews were assisting the passengers disembark the plane, while the pickup truck remains stuck underneath the jet.

However, one of the passengers onboard the flight tweeted: "Hey @SouthwestAir I just got done being held against my will for over 2 hours along with one hundred something other passengers on #flight6263 and no apology given or explanation for being held!"

A passenger who was present on the plane at the time told ABC7 that no one injured due to the accident. The circumstances that led to the accident is not yet known.

Southwest Airlines has not released a statement regarding the incident.

The incident comes less than a month after Southwest Airlines passenger Jennifer Riordan, 43, a mother of two, was killed when Boeing 737 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One of the engines of the plane exploded, causing a piece of shrapnel to smash one of the windows of the jet. Riordan was almost sucked out of the window, but was saved by her co-passengers. She died from her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

The sales of air tickets took a plunge for Southwest Airlines following the horrifying incident, costing the company between $50 million and $100 million in losses.

Photo: Getty Images/ Rob Carr