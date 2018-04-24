Kate Middleton and Prince William’s baby boy got a special visit from his aunt Pippa Middleton on Tuesday morning. The 34-year-old was spotted arriving at her sister’s residence at Kensington Palace in London, the day after she gave birth to her third child.

Middleton, who is already an aunt to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, arrived in “a very happy” mood around 11 a.m. local time and departed almost two hours later, according to E! News.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first welcomed their baby boy on Monday. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” Kensington Palace announced in a tweet.

Middleton’s speedy visit to her sister isn’t much of a surprise. During a 2014 interview on the “Today” show, the socialite revealed she and her older sibling share a close relationship.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Obviously she has pressures that she’s taken on and things, but we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. And I think that’s sort of the heart for all of us, having a really close family,” she explained.

“We can sort of be normal with each other, treat each other normally, and that’s sort of kept us all fixed to the ground … We have a very normal sisterly relationship. We’re very close. We support each other and get each other’s opinions and things,” she continued.

Over the weekend, Middleton found herself at the center of pregnancy rumors when The Sun on Sunday published an article claiming she was expecting her first child with husband James Matthews.

Middleton and Matthews were married in a private ceremony at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield in May 2017. The couple reportedly began dating at the end of 2012 but quickly went their separate ways.

The party-planning author moved on to Nico Jackson, who she dated for over two years until their split in 2015. Months later, Middleton rang in 2016 with Matthews and the rest was history.

A friend of the former Vanity Fair columnist told The Sun that the Duchess of Cambridge “could not have been more delighted” after learning her sister was pregnant. However, an official announcement has not be made about Middleton’s alleged pregnancy.

Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images