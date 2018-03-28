Pennsylvania's Planned Parenthood branch received a lot of heat Tuesday after it tweeted about the need for a Disney princess who has had an abortion.

The tweet was later deleted the same day, with the branch acknowledging it was inappropriate for them to have posted it. However, the tweet sparked outrage among many pro-life groups.

In their tweet, Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood called for a new generation of Disney princesses.

The post read, “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s trans.”

Several Twitter users reacted to the post, with many taking screenshots that spread online like wildfire.

One user wrote, “Disney princesses are for CHILDREN and these are adult issues. This far-out crap is why we got stuck with Donald Trump."

While another user named Obianuju Ekeocha tweeted, “This is as twisted as it gets...Planned Parenthood Keynote says we need a Disney princess who has had an abortion. (They have now deleted the horrid tweet but the internet is forever and ever and ever!)”

A user named Catt Harmony also reacted to the tweet saying, “Planned Parenthood is pushing their baby-killing agenda so hard that they suggested indoctrinating girls at a young age with Disney princess who'd had an abortion.”

Another one wrote, “A ‘Planned Parenthood’ affiliate tweeted and then deleted its statement announcing its wishes for a Disney princess who has had an abortion and who satisfies the left’s fantasy of identity politics...how sick is that!”

In defense of the tweet, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone, Melissa Reed, said the post was aimed at using pop culture references in order to start a meaningful conversation with regards to sexual and reproductive health issues, including abortions.

Speaking further about deleting the tweet, Reed said, “Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told. Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

This is not the first time the account of Planned Parenthood Keystone, which has more than 950 Twitter followers, posted popular meme formats refitted to the organization's mission, USA Today reported.

One of their tweets showed a woman blowing a horn into the face of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. In that picture, the woman was labeled as "centering all our patients' lived experiences and uplifting their stories," while Emanuel represented "stigmatizing abortion and shaming patients.”