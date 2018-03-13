Bluehole Studio is rolling out a new PC update for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” and it comes with a lot of optimizations and some new features that enhance the user experience of the multiplayer online battle royale game.

Just recently, the developer took to Steam to explain in detail the things that are coming with PC patch 1.0. “With this patch, we are bringing various optimizations to our server and client. We have mitigated lag and stutter instances and alleviated frame drop and lag occurrences happening when players are pushed together, starting from the second half of a match, or in dynamic situations, like intense firefights. This has allowed for a smoother environment to play in, than before,” the PUBG team stated.

Apart from the optimizations, patch 1.0 also bring new additions to the game. For example, it adds an emote system, which is a good thing for multiplayer games. The system comes with 12 default emotes, namely: go, hello, affirmative, thanks, clap, laugh, surrender, rage, you’re done, negative, provoke and come here. The PUBG team assured fans that more emotes will be added in the future, Eurogamer has learned.

The developers also added a friends list to “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” This PUBG friends list can accommodate up to 50 people, and players may add their friends freely regardless of the platform they are using, be it Steam, DMM or Mail.ru. What’s unique about the PUBG friends list is it’s a one-way follower concept, meaning the system does not require mutual acceptance between players. Plus, they don’t need to be friends on Steam just to be friends in PUBG.

Update 1.0 also brings a lot of changes to the gameplay. The gun scope view is now more realistic because a parallax effect has been added when moving weapons fast and a distortion effect is now visible on the edge of scopes. Players can no longer lean while jumping. Meanwhile, the radius of explosion effect has now been increased.

Below is the full release notes of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” PC update 1.0:

Client optimization

Improved real-time response by reducing input lag

Mitigated the frame drop issue caused by the map loading process

Reduced burden on GPU by optimizing buildings in Erangel

Optimized the beginning and the end of effects

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Server optimization

Optimized server network performance

Optimized vehicle physics when driving under a certain speed

Lobby

Added PUBG friends list

Up to 50 people can be added as PUBG friends

Players with PUBG accounts can search and add friends freely regardless of the platform they are using (including Steam, Mail.ru and DMM)

Friend list is a one-way follower concept, not a mutual acceptance between players

PUBG friends list is independent of the Steam friends list. You don't have to be friends on Steam to be friends in PUBG

Up to 30 players you were recently in a team with will be shown on RECENT

Added main menu voice chat

You can chat with the players in your team while still in the main menu

When using the voice chat, a speaker icon will be displayed on the right of the player's name

Removed the function of being able to invite a player from their career screen due to a technical issue

World

Made holes in the ceiling and floor of some high buildings, so that it is easier to move between different levels, to improve the gameplay experience on Miramar

Gameplay

Added 37 achievements on Steam

Added emote system

12 default emotes will be provided now, and more emotes will be added in the future

While holding the emote menu key (default is ~), emote can be activated by left-clicking the emote or hot key of emote you want to use

Fixed the blue blood effect being more visible than the red blood effect when player gets shot

Added material for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus

When shooting or attacking with a melee weapon, the right effect for each material will be displayed

Changed the gun scope view to be more realistic

Expanded the field of view through the scope

Added a parallax effect when moving weapons fast

Added color, vignetting (darker edges), chromatic aberration (color difference caused by light refraction) and distortion effect on the edge of scopes

Player can no longer lean while jumping

Increased the radius of explosion effect considering the actual effective radius

UX/UI

Redesigned the 9 vehicle status icons to work better with 4K resolution

Replaced the red cross icon with a red tire icon for a broken tire

Sound

Added a hit sound effect for crops, rubber, cloth, paper and cactus material

Removed ambient noise and lowered the overall volume

Implemented the Doppler effect for the airplane engine sound - the pitch of the airplane engine sound is now different depending on the distance and the direction of movement of the airplane

Bug Fixes

Fixed a square-shaped border on the sea that could be seen when flying in the airplane

Fixed an issue where a player could die instantly when vaulting and climbing

Improved problems where characters would get stuck or die during vaulting, and be able to look through walls.

Fixed some incorrect UI and in-game text

Improved problematic character animation where the character would move abnormally if multiple actions were performed in sequence

Fixed abnormal appearance of some clothes, such as costumes overlapping or missing

Adjusted the locations of items that would spawn in places that players cannot reach

Fixed an issue where the mouse sensitivity option could not be set to 59

Fixed an issue that allowed a character to crawl quickly through a certain combination of controls

Fixed the issue of overlapping footstep sounds in FPP mode

Improved an issue where three-wheeled motorbikes would suddenly flip whenever the server performance deteriorated

Fixed an issue where a player would have a slower falling speed when switching seats on a three-wheeled motorcycle mid-air

Fixed an issue where underwater bullet penetration effect was not being applied sometimes

Fixed an issue where a player was unable to cancel fueling up a vehicle, even though cancel was clicked

Fixed an issue where throwables that had already exploded mid-air would still make a popping sounds on the ground

Fixed an issue where sometimes a downed player was able to drive a vehicle

Fixed an issue where after reconnecting a vehicle was intermittently invisible or the character and camera were misaligned

Fixed an issue where the character of a player with a new account would not show up in the main menu when forming a team

Fixed an issue where the shadow of a character was too sharp regardless of the distance

Fixed an issue where when jumping out of the airplane, the character fell to a fixed position, no matter the flying direction

Fixed an issue where when player tried to ADS with scope attached weapon, some of the scope exterior parts were shown late

Fixed an issue where the adjusted zoom level in 8x scope reset after swapping to your other weapon(s)

Fixed an issue where the item quantity adjustment popup window displays automatically when picking up/discarding items from the Inventory screen

Fixed an issue where sometimes the lung capacity gauge was not in sync between being in the water and out of water

Mitigated an issue where when exiting the parachute mode, player could take excessive fall damage

Fixed an issue where the relaxed state gun animation was not shown properly

