Nintendo has rolled out a new system update, version 5.0.0, to its Nintendo Switch console. The update comes with a lot of improvements including one that allows players to see their Facebook and Twitter friends on the Friend Suggestions page.

As indicated in the release notes for Nintendo Switch version 5.0.0, Facebook and Twitter friends of players who also use the hybrid console can now be added through Friend Suggestions. This means it’s now easier for players see and add their social media friends to their Nintendo circle.

To do this, they need to link their Facebook or Twitter account to their Nintendo Account first. After heading to http://accounts.nintendo.com, they need to sign in to their Nintendo Account. Then, they should click “User Info” and scroll down to “Linked Accounts” and click on “Edit” to view the list of all supported social media services.

Once players have successfully linked their Facebook or Twitter account to their Nintendo Account, they may already see their Facebook and Twitter friends on the Friend Suggestions page. They are then free to send friend requests to their Facebook and Twitter friends who also use the Nintendo Switch.

The new system update also enables users to add specific software titles to their whitelist using the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app. Doing so excludes the titles from the console’s Parental Controls Restricted Software setting. In addition, captured videos in the Album will be restricted by Parental Controls depending on the Restricted Software setting and Software Rating Organization.

Still on Parental Controls, Nintendo has changed the default method for typing Parental Controls PIN. Instead of the on-screen number pad, users will now enter their PIN using the Control Stick and buttons, by default.

Another improvement that Nintendo included in version 5.0.0 has to do with downloaded games. Digital software purchases made from a PC or smart device will henceforth start downloading sooner than with the previous system. The download will commence even when the console is in Sleep Mode.

Minor upgrades include the notification that users will receive when pre-purchases software is ready to play, an option that will allow users to filter News to view only unread stores or reports from specific channels and the tweak that the company made so that Nintendo Switch Pro Controller grip colors will now be displayed in the Controllers menu.

Version 5.0.0 is automatically downloaded by consoles connected to the internet, so users do not need to worry about looking for the update. Once the download is complete though, they need to manually install the update. Before installing, they are advised to save any game progress. The installation process could take minutes and the console will have to restart to complete the update.

Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai