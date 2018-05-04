There is more than a month left before “Power” Season 5 premieres on Starz, but the latest trailer teasing the new episodes gave away some major spoilers that should hold fans over until the release date.

In Season 4, Ghost (Omari Hardwick) learned his daughter Raina (Donshea Hopkins) was murdered and Dre (Rotimi) was mixed up in her death while also trying to steal his empire. When the series returns, Ghost will be desperate to get revenge.

Luckily, he has his best friend Tommy (Joseph Sikora), and his enemy-turned-ally Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) by his side to help him carry out his deadly plan.

Check out these 4 spoilers we learned from the “Power” Season 5 trailer.

1. Tasha Begins To Doubt The Family’s Lifestyle

If there was anyone who was pushing Ghost to continue his role as a drug kingpin, it was his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton). However, now that she lost her daughter, the heartbroken mother doesn’t seem thrilled when she learns Ghost has turned his focus back to his dangerous lifestyle. In the promo, Tasha admits that she was wrong to think that the decisions they made would never catch up to them.

2. Ghost Struggles to Trust Kanan

Ghost questions whether he can trust Kanan after all of the ups and downs they have been through. However, as the trailer progress, Tommy reminds Ghost that Dre is the enemy. It appears the two begin to grow closer and Ghost even tells Kanan he has a plan.

3. Angela Feels She Is Getting Pulled Back In

In the promo, Angela (Lela Loren) explains she is supposed to be a great prosecutor but has found herself colluding to cover up a murder. While it is unclear which murder she is talking about, chances are it is the one Ghost’s son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr) committed. After seeing Ray Ray (Marcus Callender) kill his twin sister, Tariq found the dirty cop and committed his first murder.

Before his parents could find his location, Tasha asked Angela to track Tariq’s phone, leaving the prosecutor to suspect the teen was in trouble. Although Tasha was seen asking her lawyer Terry (Brandon Victor Dixon) for advice, preparing to confess to murder in order to protect her son, Angela could be attempting to cover up Tariq’s crime to help Ghost’s family.

Later on in the promo, she tells her ex-boyfriend that she can’t get sucked back in but will she follow through on her word?

4. Ghost Just Wants Revenge

Ghost reveals that someone must pay for his daughter’s death and vows to leave his dangerous lifestyle alone once he kills Dre. By the end of the trailer, viewers see a series of shootouts and a body being dumped in the water. Kanan is then heard saying that everyone will feel better once this is over.

Find out if Ghost will get his revenge by tuning into “Power” Season 5 when it premieres Sunday, July 1 on Starz.

Photo: Starz