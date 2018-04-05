Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are still in Australia for the Commonwealth Games.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall graced the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. In his speech, Prince Charles said "My wife and I could not be more delighted to be able to join all of you here on the Gold Coast this evening - and the many millions of you who are watching from your homes across the Commonwealth."

The Prince of Wales also read a letter from the queen's baton that was written a year ago. "'The ancient stories told by the indigenous people of Australia remind us that, even though we may be half a world away, we are all connected' Her Majesty said," Clarence House posted on Twitter.

Prince Charles and Camilla received a warm welcome in Queensland upon their arrival at the Brisbane Airport. The crowd also flocked to the Old Government House where General Peter Cosgrove personally greeted them.

The royal couple then went on and visited the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. They put on their apron and made the Australian's favorite Lamingtons. Later that day, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

Prince Charles and Camilla's visit to Australia came just days after a poll revealed that the residents wanted to end the monarchy in their country.

According to a survey, 52 percent of the people who participated in the poll wanted to cut their constitutional ties with Britain. Meanwhile, 25 percent remain uncertain while 22 percent support the British sovereign.

Prior to this, Paul Keating claimed that the next in line to the throne also wanted to make Australia a republic.

"I have no doubt he [Prince Charles] believes Australia should be free of the British monarchy and that it should make its own way in the world," Keating said. "Why would he or any one of his family want to visit Australia pretending to be, or representing its aspirations as, its head of state?"

The Clarence House released a statement regarding Keating's claims. "Her Majesty The Queen and The Prince of Wales have always made it clear that they believe the future of the Monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian people to decide," Troy Bramston shared.

Prince Charles was initially invited to make a speech about the future of monarchy in Oz, but he declined. According to Michael Cooney, Prince Charles has "always made it clear that they believe that the future of the monarchy in Australia is for the Australian people to decide."

Photo: Getty Images/Scott Barbour