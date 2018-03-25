Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles just laughed off the unauthorized biography about the Prince of Wales.

Tom Bower released a new book titled "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles." In the publication, he revealed a number of controversial things about the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. However, the royals were not bothered.

According to Camilla Tominey, a royal correspondent, Prince Charles and Camilla were hysterical after learning about the claims that the future king is a "pampered prince." The couple was reportedly "amused."

"Calling him a pampered prince is one thing but some of the more ludicrous claims in the book have had Charles and Camilla in stitches," an insider told the journalist who covered the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's wedding in 2005. "They were in hysterics over the idea that retired Asian servants are employed to handpick slugs from plants in the middle of the night. And the suggestion about horizontal hand-weeding at Highgrove... it's a 900-acre estate, for heaven's sake."

In the "Rebel Prince," Bower claimed that Prince Charles has outrageous travel demands that include moving his entire bedroom. The Prince of Wales reportedly did this when he visited a friend in northeast England.

The next-in-line to the throne sent a truck loaded with furniture to the destination earlier "to replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest room." He also had his organic food delivered.

Camilla has her own requirements on her trips too just like her royal husband. The Duchess of Cornwall reportedly wants chartered jets, extra security and chauffeur-driven cars.

There was a time when she demanded a private jet to accompany Prince Charles for a Global Environmental Citizen award in New York. Unfortunately, the couple was told to fly British Airways, so she made excuses to not join the trip.

It was explained to Camilla that arriving in a chartered jet to receive an environmental prize would not be pleasing to the public. She eventually complied to join the trip but brought 14 of her staff with her.

Bower also added that there was a "cold war" in the royal family because Queen Elizabeth II did not approve Prince Charles and Camilla's affair. In fact, the monarch didn't want to see the Duchess in any function or talk about her.

Photo: Getty Imags/Hugo Burnand