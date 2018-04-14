Prince Harry did not have a happy childhood growing up, claimed one journalist.

Meghan Markle is marrying into royalty, but Prince Harry is reportedly the one who was not that happy with his life prior to meeting her. In fact, the "Suits" star brought positive influence on him.

"He was a troubled, angry, damaged young man," said Duncan Larcombe, a former royal reporter who used to travel with Prince Harry in the early 2000s. "He had a circle of some friends who weren't a particular good influence on him."

"He desperately wanted to get married and be happy. He sees his brother has found that. The fact that Meghan arrived when she did completes it for Harry," Larcombe continued.

Those who have been following Prince Harry's journey can attest to this. In fact, he made headlines when his nude photos leaked which was taken from his strip billiards game in Las Vegas in 2012. Prince Harry also admitted his aggression in 2017. He admitted that he was close to a "complete breakdown."

Prince Harry told The Telegraph, that he "shut down all his emotions" for almost two decades after losing his mom, Princess Diana. Prince William advised him to seek help and he complied by speaking to a professional about his mental health.

According to Jennie Bond, the late Princess of Wales was "anxious" of Prince Harry's happiness. She was worried that her youngest son would never find the thing that would make him happy.

"She was always anxious Harry should find his role in life because it's not easy for the second son and she was worried about him finding happiness," Bond explained.

Markle has brought positive changes to Prince Harry physically and emotionally. Many noticed that Prince William's brother has been more open about his feelings. In addition, he has been working on a healthier lifestyle.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," one of Prince Harry's friends told Katie Nicholl.

Many also noticed that Prince Harry has been sober. He limits himself from smoking and drinking too much when the "Horrible Bosses" is with him.

In fact, during his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding he drank and smoked less. "He was on his best behavior, not drinking too much and even limiting his beloved Marlboro Lights," Nicholl revealed.

Prince Harry and Markle are a perfect match. In fact, according to Andrew Morton, they can do more things together.

"Meghan and Harry are going to be a power couple," Morton wrote. "Together they can make more change."

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards