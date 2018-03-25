Prince Harry has a great relationship with Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle.

Initially, there were rumors claiming that Markle's dad didn't like Prince Harry's comments about their family. However, according to an insider, those reports were not true. In fact, the two gentlemen have a close relationship.

"Talk that Harry had upset Tom with comments about their family aren't true," Thomas' friend, Lori Davis, said (via Daily Mail). "He thinks Harry's a great guy – he couldn't have wished for a better son-in-law."

As for the claims suggesting that Thomas would not be able to attend and walk Markle down the aisle on her royal wedding to Prince Harry, Davis denied it. "He doesn't plan on not going [to the wedding]. Out of respect, Tom says little – but I can't imagine him not being invited. He'd love to walk her down the aisle," Davis explained.

Meanwhile, another source told the publication that Thomas is "very excited" about his daughter's big day. The father and daughter have a great relationship, but he just wanted to keep himself out of the limelight.

The retired lighting director has been reportedly supportive of Markle's relationship with Prince Harry. He didn't see the royal romance coming, but Thomas was happy for the couple.

"Tom will call sometimes so I know how he's doing. He's happy his daughter is with Prince Harry and he's glad she's found love. He never expected this. He was expecting a quiet retirement in Mexico," said Allison Leber, 43, who lives on the same block as Thomas.

Aside from walking Markle down the aisle, her father is also willing to deliver a speech at the reception, according to her half-sister, Samantha Grant. "A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice," Grant said. "A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding."

Grant also insisted that their father and the "Suits" star have a good relationship. Thus, she encouraged everyone not to believe in tabloids claiming that there's a rift between the two.

"Their relationship was always good and it still is," Grant told Fox News. "Don't believe anything you read in tabloids… It's just not true. Those stories are written to create controversy and sell magazines."

