Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have their first public kiss after their royal wedding.

The "Suits" actress and the prince are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. However, the venue is far from the Buckingham Palace and lacks a major feature where the royals usually make their first kiss: a balcony.

As such, some have speculated on where Prince Harry and Markle will share their first kiss as a married couple. According to royal experts, the pair will not skip this tradition but will re-invent it.

"This couple are so touchy feeling, so incredibly tactile. I'm hoping we might get a couple of kisses on the carriage ride," royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said (via Express). "It's about a two-mile ride through Windsor, post-wedding, so I think we might see a kiss then."

However, another royal commentator believes that the couple's first official kiss will happen before they depart for the carriage procession. Richard Fitzwilliams said that the couple will lock lips at the venue after the ceremony.

"It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St George's Chapel before the carriage procession begins," Fitzwilliams said.

"Harry and Meghan will arrange this their way but they know how eagerly this will be anticipated and I think there is certain to be a kiss for the cameras to reach the vast global audience who will be watching and waiting," he continued.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle's wedding will likely be simpler than Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. In fact, their venue is much smaller and can only accommodate 800 guests.

In addition, Markle's wedding dress will not be as expensive and as grand as the Duchess of Cambridge's, according to one biographer. "Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds ($212,056). It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen," Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson