Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not inviting the press to their royal wedding.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry's wedding is one of the most anticipated events this year, but it will not be open to the media. According to Town & Country, of their 600 guests, only one reporter and four photojournalists will be stationed outside of St. George's Chapel.

According to Duncan Larcombe, Markle's husband-to-be is not a fan of the press. In fact, not inviting them to his big day is like a wedding present for him.

"Harry's attitude towards the press is he doesn't like the press," said Larcombe, who covered Prince Harry for over a decade as The Sun's royal editor. "The chance of leaving journalists out in the street for the royal wedding is a gift for him."

The publication noted that in 1999, journalists agreed to a rare set of rules giving Prince Harry and Prince William the privacy they need while they were still attending school. However, as soon as Prince Charles' youngest son graduated, unflattering headlines portraying him as a partier and a playboy surfaced. There were also reports of him fighting with reporters and sporting a Nazi getup at a costume party.

In addition, Prince Harry's previous romances with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas reportedly ended due to media scrutiny. This is why the royal acted immediately and defended Markle when she became the media's favorite subject after they confirmed their relationship.

According to Angela Levin, author of "Harry: Conversations with the Prince" biography, the prince broke an unwritten protocol when he defended Markle from the press. He apparently did so for fear of losing his girlfriend

"His unprecedented demand for press restraint knocked Prince Charles's and the Duchess of Cornwall’s carefully planned tour of the Middle East off the front pages, which probably didn't go down well," Levin said.

"The royal hierarchy is immovable and there is an unwritten agreement and lots of cross-referencing among the riyals not to double-book trips or make an important announcement that could steal the limelight away from higher-ranking royals," Levin continued.

Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall