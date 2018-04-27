Prince William and Kate Middleton just confirmed that their son will be called Prince Louis Arthur Charles.

The announcement came four days after Middleton gave birth at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 23. According to People, Louis means renowned warrior in French. Philip may be a tribute to Prince William, whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. Charles is an obvious homage to Prince Charles.

Prior to the royal couple’s announcement, readers of Express were convinced that Prince William and Middleton’s son will be called Prince Arthur. And they were partially correct.

According to the publication’s poll results, 49,600 readers, which make up 21 percent, Arthur is a better-suited name for the youngest member of the royal family.

The suspense surrounding Baby Cambridge’s name has intensified because Prince William and Middleton have not made the announcement yet even though four days have already passed. In 2013 and 2015, the royal couple just waited for two days to share the names of Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world, respectively.

Meanwhile, another baby name that was linked to Prince William and Middleton’ s son was Prince Albert. The royal family’s website seemingly dropped a major clue on Thursday.

The website, which contains information about the members of the royal family, showed a cryptic message after fans tried to key in the name Prince Albert. “You are not authorized to access this page” is the statement that can be read after searching for Prince Albert.

This is also the same sentence that appears when Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s information is searched.

However, typing other names gave away a different error message. For instance, keying in Prince Arthur gave royal fans the response, “Page Not Found.” This led fans to believe that Prince William and Middleton have already chosen the name Albert for their son, but they are just delaying the announcement, according to People.

But it seems the message on the royal family’s website had nothing to do with Prince Louis Arthur Charles’ official name. Other details about the newest addition to the royal family will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole