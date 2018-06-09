Prince William recently revealed that he misses riding his bike and going on trips now that he is a father-of-three.

During a recent interview (via Express), he said, “I’m a father of three, I have to tone it down. I miss the big trips, for me, biking was always about being with everybody else.”

Prince William also said that he misses riding his bike with Prince Harry. When they were much younger, the royal siblings would purposely hit each other.

On Thursday, Prince William went to the Isle of Man, where he met with organizers and spectators, watched riders reach speeds close to 200mph, and started the TT Zero race for electric machines.

While there, the Duke of Cambridge also revealed that his wife, Kate Middleton, wasn’t as ecstatic as he was when she learned that he will be attending a motorcycle race.

“When I said I was going to the Isle of Man for an official visit she said, ‘Really?’” Prince William shared.

Meanwhile, the prince also had the opportunity to meet TT star Dan Kneen’s father Richard Kneen. Dan was killed in a collision on May 30. On his Facebook account, Richard revealed that Prince William requested a private meeting with his family after he learned of Dan’s death.

“What a lovely young man he is. He spoke to all of us one by one,” he wrote (via BBC).

Prince William also vowed to support the Kneed family and to try to put up a charity in the biker’s name.

Stuart Garner, the owner of Norton, also had the chance to talk to Prince William at the motorcycle event.

“He’s a bike guy, he understands motorbikes so it’s good to be able to chat bikes. He genuinely gets it,” he said.

Prince William’s next public appearance will be on Saturday, June 9 at the Trooping the Colour at the Buckingham Palace.

