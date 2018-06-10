Prince William’s first Trooping the Colour was recently revisited since this year’s parade took place on Saturday, June 9.

It was in 1987 that a 4-year-old Prince William rode the carriage with Princess Diana and Queen Mother. Both women already passed away. In the photo published by People, Prince William is wearing a blue long-sleeved coat, while Princess Diana was clad in an off-white ensemble. Queen Mother donned a white and green hat and dress.

Now, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge no longer sits on the horse-drawn carriage for the Trooping the Colour. Rather, he rides on horseback just like Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne.

Meanwhile, Prince William’s son, Prince George, is now 4 years old, but he has not participated in the parade itself. Even though Prince William was also four when he rode the carriage with his mom and great-grandmother, Prince George only appears at the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour.

Princess Charlotte, 3, is still too young to participate in the parade. It is possible that when she turns 4, both she and Prince George will ride a horse-drawn carriage together.

Prince Louis, who will soon turn 2 months old, hasn’t made his Trooping the Colour debut. Prince William and Kate Middleton will most likely take him to the parade when he turns 1 year old.

In related news, Meghan Markle made her first Trooping the Colour appearance with Prince Harry on Saturday. She was photographed in her pink off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress. However, the Duchess of Sussex’s attire was dubbed as inappropriate.

Some critics claimed that she broke tradition a little too far with the style of her dress, and they believe that she will continue to do so in future engagements. But some royal fans were pleased with Markle’s attempt to stand out from the other members of the royal family.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson