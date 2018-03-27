Prince William will have a new secretary in July.

Miguel Head, who has served as the Duke of Cambridge's private secretary for a decade is leaving the office in a few month's time. Kensington Palace has released a statement concerning Head's departure.

"Miguel joined The Royal Household as Press Secretary to Prince William and Prince Harry in September 2008 and became Private Secretary to The Duke of Cambridge in December 2012. He will now pursue a career outside of The Royal Household," the Kensington Palace spokesman said (via Daily Mail).

"His Royal Highness feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel's advice and support over the last decade," the spokesman continued. "He has been an outstanding Press Secretary and Private Secretary and has been central to the decisions that have guided the establishment of The Duke's office. He has also been a valued advisor during an important period in His Royal Highness's life. He wishes Miguel all the very best for the future."

In light of this, Prince William has appointed Simon Case, the current Director-General of Northern Ireland and Ireland in the British Department for Exiting the EU, to take over. Case has also held a number of senior positions within the Civil Service including Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. He is expected to resign from his current position as he takes on his royal duties.

It can be remembered that Kate Middleton's private secretary Rebecca Deacon also resigned last year. Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Allan Reid, and the second aide to the Queen, Samantha Cohen also had departed from the royal office.

According to the publication, there is a shake-up due to the increasing chaotic rivalry between the Kensington Palace which is run by the young royals, Clarence House which is headed by Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and the Buckingham Palace itself.

In October, Middleton's new secretary, Catherine Quinn took over the role from Deacon. She helped the Duchess of Cambridge prepare for the World of Mental Health Day reception that the pregnant mom hosted.

Middleton had been out of the spotlight for weeks following the announcement of her third pregnancy due to hyperemesis gravidarum. The Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance at that event where she showed off her baby bump for the first time.

Photo: Getty images/Chris Jackson