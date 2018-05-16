Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding preparations could have gone smoother if Princess Diana was still alive.

Just days prior to Prince Harry and Markle's big day, the bride-to-be's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was involved in a scandal. He reportedly agreed to get paid for staged photos that made headlines in the run-up of the royal wedding. This led the "Suits" star's father to withdraw from the wedding.

The future royal was reportedly distraught that her father couldn't join her on her special day. For Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine, the couple could have married in private. However, their wedding preparations seemed to be engineered to garner attention, which doesn't suit Thomas, who opted to live quietly in Mexico.

"Why no one had the sense to dispatch a trusted aide from Kensington Palace out to Mexico the moment the engagement was announced is beyond me," Vine wrote. "Surely it would have been a matter of simple courtesy, not to mention expediency, to meet Thomas and start preparing him for the biggest day of his life."

Vine went on to say that believes things could have been different if only Princess Diana was still alive. The British journalist said she is sure that the late Princess of Wales would have understood Thomas Sr.

"I hesitate to say it, but this is where Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, would really have come into her own," Vine continued. "She would have understood exactly the difficulty a man like Meghan's father faces in coming to terms with his daughter’s marriage to a Prince."

"She would have seen this coming, stepped in, held his hand, made him feel welcome — no matter what. Diana had her defects, but in terms of emotional intelligence and kindness towards others you couldn't fault her," she added.

Prior to Thomas' debacle, Rachel Johnson had predicted that the royal wedding would be a nightmare for Markle’s father. According to the journalist and editor, the former lighting director is a "committed loner," and Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials is not a Disney fairy tale for him and "must be his idea of a total nightmare."

As for Thomas' scandal, he was photographed working out and getting measured for his royal wedding suit. It was learned that these shots were staged and that he had been paid for them, which reportedly made Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip angry. Markle was also apparently hurt, upset and disturbed by his actions.

Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, took the blame for the incident and explained that their dad did it to reinvent his image and not for the money.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos