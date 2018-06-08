Princess Diana is being depicted as a lesbian icon by Instagram user Lauren Pellerano Gomez.

The social media account called “princessdianalookingay” features photos of the late Princess of Wales wearing t-shirts, loose sweatshirts, polo shirts, bow ties and high socks. Princess Diana was also famous for her short blonde locks.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Gomez explained why she decided to create the account centered on Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom.

“I personally often assume that the histories are being written, or that things are being documented in real time, to reflect queer realities. Unless we’re doing it ourselves, no one else will do it for us. I made this account as a joke and thought it would be something that I would share with a couple of friends or that I would do in secret. Then, in a couple of days, I had 200 followers and you contacting me,” Gomez said.

The owner of the Instagram account also said that starting the page on Pride Month was merely just a coincidence.

“A happy coincidence – maybe subconsciously it was there, that it launched with Pride Month. It wasn’t strategic than it was then, but it was a happy coincidence that I was not mad about,” Gomez said.

Meanwhile, Gomez also explained what her personal connection to Princess Diana is. She said that the Princess of Wales is an icon in terms of celebrity, fashion, pop culture, and more.

“I remember being part of the public consciousness growing up, and my mom being really into the whole royal family and stuff as it went down. I was reminded of the whole legacy, given all of the fanfare over this royal wedding that just happened. People went crazy over this, and I didn’t watch the wedding – I don’t think it’s interesting. I remember feeling Princess Diana’s impact feeling really big to me at the time. I thought, ‘Let’s throw it back to Princess Di. Let’s get her back in the conversation,’” Gomez said.

As of late, the Instagram account already has 823 followers and 65 photos of Princess Diana. The most recent one was of the princess jogging while wearing a Harvard sweater and black cycling shorts.

Photo: Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive