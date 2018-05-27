Bluehole, the developer of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” has given fans an update on what it has done to address the cheating issue in the game. It has also introduced its new optimization projects and improvements to the overall performance of the battle royale game.

On Saturday, Bluehole published a blog post on “PUBG’s” official Steam page, detailing its priorities as of the moment. One of which is cheating. According to the developer, it is doing its best to eliminate cheating in the game. It has done a lot of work when it comes to this area in the recent months, and it intends to continue doing so for as long as the problem continues to persist.

“Cheating is the area where we’ve made the most progress in recent months. We’ve introduced a variety of encryption based solutions to make it harder for hackers to exploit vulnerabilities. We’ve also banned hundreds of thousands of cheaters’ accounts and refined the process by which we identify cheaters — most cheaters are now banned within hours of using an exploit. We’ve also begun taking serious legal action against the people responsible for creating hacks and cheats,” Bluehole stated before confirming that it “won’s stop fighting until we’ve eliminated [the issue].”

Bluehole also explained in the post that it has been keeping track of players’ feedback to determine and set its priorities. Apart from cheating, the developer said that it is now giving more attention to the performance and server-side optimization of “PlayerUnknown’s Battleground.”

“Over the past few patches, we’ve seen a big increase in complaints about performance problems, including unpredictable FPS drops, visual stuttering, and overall sluggish performance,” the developer said, adding that it is now in the process of developing fixes for the problems it has identified in the game.

In addition, Bluehole also intends to change the way it rolls out optimizations. This time, it wants to push updates to live servers whenever fixes are available. It will announce more details regarding the improvements in subsequent patch notes, but for now it has detailed the different aspects it wants to improve. All of which are listed below:

Upcoming Client-Side Optimization Work

Character optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles the movement of opponents who you can’t see.

The vaulting process and animations will also be improved—we believe this will address certain screen stuttering issues affecting low-powered PCs.

We’ll improve the character model rendering process to prevent some small frame drop issues.

We’ll optimize character movement and animation while skydiving to improve framerate when multiple characters are skydiving at the same time.

We’ll optimize parachute animations to cut down on frame drops near the start of the match

Vehicle optimization

We’ll optimize the way the game handles unseen (far away) vehicle movement and the movement of player models inside faraway vehicles.

Currently stopped vehicles demand an unnecessary amount from your CPU. We’ll fix it.

Loading optimization/stabilization

We’ll optimize the core structures of Miramar and Sanhok to improve map loading speed.

We’ll optimize physical texture loading while level streaming, which should address screen stuttering issues.

There’s a crashing issue caused by some level-streaming processes that we’ll address.

Other optimization work

We’ll address the frame drop issue caused by high-magnification scopes

Certain other far-away objects will be rendered in a less taxing way

We’ll optimize the replay system to improve framerate for players who have the replay/death cam activated

Upcoming Server-Side Optimization Work

We’ll optimize network code and reduce network latency. As a result, basic player inputs will be revealed to other players much more quickly.

We’re going to increase the speed at which the server transfers data about objects (items, doors, fences), to address the fact that sometimes item spawn in late after players parachute in.

We’re going to eliminate some inefficient network code. Currently, some objects send updates to the server unnecessarily

Currently the server rapidly updates certain frames (on vehicles and character models) in an inefficient way. When we address this, we believe it will also resolve some abnormal physics affecting vehicles.