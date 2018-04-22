Meghan Markle changed after landing a role in "Suits" and this contributed to how her marriage with first husband Trevor Engelson ended.

According to David Jones, the "Horrible Bosses" actress was besotted to her first husband. In fact, according to their common friends, Markle couldn't keep her hands off from Engelson. She constantly hugged and kissed him while adopting a babyish voice while calling him "Trevity-Trev-Trev."

"They made such a lovely couple," Trevor's former teacher Carolee Kim said about him and Markle. "Trevor is very handsome, and when I chatted with Meghan I thought she was charming and beautiful. They were very much in love. I was very sad when they divorced. But when I heard she was engaged to the prince, I said, 'She really must be a special lady' because they [Harry and Trevor] are both terrific."

Jones learned that Markle and Trevor split because she changed. "My own inquiries into the cause of the marital breakdown lead me to conclude that there is rather more to it than that," Jones wrote. "After finally attaining the fame she had craved via Suits it seems she began to change."

Markle was believed to be the woman behind the secret blog called The Working Actress. Although she didn't identify herself in her writeups, the content of the blog and the changes in Markle's career reflected the same.

"Sadly, though, reading this secret diary, one is also struck by her increasing cynicism and egotism as she makes her name in the series," Jones added.

Markle and Engelson's marriage ended so bad and out of the blue. In fact, she reportedly returned the engagement and wedding rings via a registered post.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," royal biographer Andrew Morton wrote. "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

Markle's childhood best friend Ninaki Priddy sided with Engelson after their split. In fact, according to her, it was the reason why their friendship ended.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson