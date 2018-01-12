Queen Elizabeth II did not like what the former owner of Rigby & Peller did.

For 57 years, Rigby & Peller enjoyed the royal warrant as the queen's bra fitter. However, the former owner of the lingerie company, June Kenton, made a move that did not sit well with the monarch.

According to Daily Express, Kenton, 82, the woman behind the brand made a tell-all book. In the book, she revealed details about her work with the royals.

Kenton revealed how she carried out bra-fittings with the queen. She stated that the monarch was half-dressed and that her fellow corgis were present at that time.

In addition, she mentioned that rumors that Princess Diana accepted posters of models in lingerie for her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The late Princess of Wales reportedly ordered a swimwear from Israel and accepted the posters with models in lingerie for her royal sons.

Kenton added that Princess Margaret enjoyed interfering the queen's choice of hats. But Queen Elizabeth II still managed to get her own way. "I pretend to listen to Margaret and then, once she has gone, I order what I want," the monarch told Kenton (via Daily Mail,).

Kenton who described herself as "the U.K.'s leading boobologist" was the majority stakeholder of Rigby & Peller. However, she sold her shares in the company for £8million ($10,831,520) after only paying £20,000 ($27078.80) for it in 1982.

Rigby & Peller is the latest company who lost their royal warrant. In 2015, Volkswagen was forced to drop their royal warrant over the emissions scandal. In 2004, Hoover Company lost the same privilege following a BBC documentary about its infamous free flights promotions.

In related news, Princess Charlotte just started her nursery school. In her first day of school portrait, many saw her striking resemblance with the queen. According to People, the little princess has the same striking eye structure, arched eyebrows and hair color as the monarch.

In addition, the two share the same favorite color, which is pink. They also love animals and are fond of cardigans. In fact, they wore matching pink sweaters in 2016 for the queen's family portrait.

