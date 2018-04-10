Queen Elizabeth II recently had a conversation with Sir David Attenborough for ITV’s “The Queen’s Green Planet.”

During their discussion, a noisy plane drowned out their words and they were unable to hear each other. Since the cameras were still rolling, the Queen and Attenborough made light of the situation.

“Why do they go round and round when you talk?” the Queen asked Attenborough rhetorically (via The Telegraph).

“Sounds like President Trump or President Obama,” she added in reference to the noisy aircraft favored by the leaders of the United States.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Queen Elizabeth II expressed her frustration with about living under a flight path. Last year, she revealed that she hears too much noise while enjoying the gardens at the Frogmore House in Windsor.

Last year, she told BBC Radio 4’s “Gardeners’ Question Time,” “I very much hope you have enjoyed visiting Frogmore House and garden, which holds a special place in my family affections. Indeed, I would echo the sentiments of Queen Victoria, who, 150 years ago, wrote of this dear lovely garden where all is peace and you only hear the gum of bees, the singing of the birds. These days there is more noise from the air than in 1867, but Frogmore remains a wonderfully relaxing environment.”

In related news, Attenborough opened up about his recent interview with the Queen. He said that even though he has met the monarch a few times before, he still felt nervous over their garden walk.

“There were problems in that where the palace is, geographically, there are always police sirens and ambulance sirens that make filming difficult. But she took it all in her stride. It was a privilege of course, a very nice occasion – and she was very gracious. She is very unsolemn, very good at putting people at their ease,” he said.

