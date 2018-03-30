The ladies of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10 will soon gather together for a three-part reunion episode. While some cast members received more screen time than others this year, viewers can expect their favorite stars to grace the couch for an explosive special.

NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and even newbie Eva Marcille will all be in attendance when Andy Cohen brings the ladies together to reflect on the past season.

Us Weekly released the trailer for the upcoming special, which features shocked expressions, tears, and plenty of arguments. Although there is still some time left before fans can see all the drama unfold, here are 3 things the audience can expect when the “RHOA” reunion airs.

1. NeNe Goes Off On Kim

In the trailer, NeNe is seen arguing with Kim and calls her trash. The two have been in a feud since October 2017, after Kim shared a video of roaches in NeNe’s home. During an interview with Us Weekly, Cynthia revealed she believes NeNe became so irate at the reunion because Kim has continuously dissed NeNe’s ability to maintain a career.

“I think NeNe felt like, ‘I really, really have to check this woman because she just has a very reckless mouth and just may say anything.’ So she felt like this was her opportunity to shut her down and just watch. She did,” Cynthia said.

“She shut her down and she had a lot of support because Kim just wasn’t going for her — she was kind of coming at everyone in different ways.”

2. The Cast Shades Kim

When Kim makes her appearance at the reunion, NeNe isn’t the only one who has a few harsh words for her. In the video, Kim gloats about having her own reality show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” but is met with insults. While Kenya makes a joke about Kim’s wig, Kandi calls Kim out for acting like she wasn’t eager to get back on the series. Kandi then accuses Kim of sitting on the sidelines and watching the show like a fan.

Cynthia also hinted that Kim began causing trouble the minute she returned to the reality series. “Even people that she didn’t have an issue with, she just tried to pick a fight with. I just didn’t get it. I thought I was at a neutral place with her where we could kind of get to know each other this season. But every time I turned around she was taking little digs here, little digs there, and I honestly just chose not to respond to some of the things that she said,” she confessed to Us Weekly.

3. Kim Breaks Down

In the clip, NeNe yells at Kim and repeatedly rises from her seat to get closer to the “Don’t Be Tardy” star despite Cohen telling her to sit back down. Kim eventually leaves the stages and is seen crying backstage while telling Shereé how she feels.

“I’m so upset with you,” she says to her friend.

The reality star goes on to yell that all the cast members on stage owe the world an apology.

Part one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion will air Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.