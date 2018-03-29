There’s still some time left before the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion airs, but that didn’t stop cast member Cynthia Bailey from dishing out some major spoilers ahead of the highly-anticipated episode.

As “RHOA” winds down to its finale, the ladies still have plenty of issues to address amongst one another. Although they may not all be solved at the reunion, fans can expect Kim Zolciak to stir up some trouble by calling out all of her cast members at the event.

During an interview with Us Weekly, Cynthia revealed Kim had a specific mission to verbally attack each cast member at the reunion and became vicious when she addressed her frenemy NeNe Leakes. “Kim tried to tear her down. It got so crazy!” Cynthia revealed.

“I’d be shocked to see them become friends again,” the model added.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo

Kim and NeNe’s latest feuded began in October 2017, when Kim shared a video of roaches crawling around NeNe’s house. As a result, NeNe accused Kim of being racist, and the two have been engaged in a heated social media feud ever since.

However, Kim’s rage at the reunion didn’t stop with NeNe. She also went after cast member Kenya Moore. “Kim decided, for whatever reason, she had it out for Kenya,” Cynthia revealed.

“Kenya is happily married, but don’t wake the bear unless you want to be bit,” she continued.

Kenya and Kim’s feud dates back to Season 9 when the two got into an argument while attending Shereé Whitfield’s housewarming party. At the time, Kim accused Kenya of being a rude guest because she was criticizing Shereé’s new home.

Things became personal when the two began throwing verbal jabs about the other’s marriages and came close to exchanging blows. Since then, the women haven’t been able to have an encounter that didn’t end in an argument.

Cynthia hinted that a majority of the reunion consisted of Kim ranting about the cast. “She spent more time talking about everyone than we spent talking about her,” the reality star said.

“I didn’t understand her goal,” she added.

Fans will just have to wait to see what Kim has to say about her castmates when the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion airs Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo