Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, is in need of prayers as she is set to undergo another surgery after developing complications from lupus.

On Tuesday, Culberson’s husband, Ryan, took to Instagram to reveal that his wife has developed an inflammation around her heart, causing abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmias. Culberson is now required to undergo a medical procedure called cardiac ablation to remedy the condition.

Culberson’s husband indicated that the complications were caused by lupus, a condition she was diagnosed with back in 2016. He also asked everyone to include his wife in their prayers. “Please keep my wife in your thoughts and prayers! Her lupus is causing inflammation around her heart and is causing it to go in and out of irregular heart rhythms,” he captioned a photo of his wife, who is lying in a hospital bed at UNC Health Care in North Carolina, as per People.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed in July 2017 that her only daughter almost died after undergoing surgery in Oklahoma a year before. According to Gunvalson, the scalpel that the surgeon used on her daughter had been infected with feces from a previous operation. She also revealed at the time that Culberson almost lost her leg and died because of the incident.

Culberson’s diagnosis of having an incurable autoimmune disease was first revealed during the finale of “RHOC” Season 11. Since then, Culberson, who has two kids — Troy, 5, and Owen, 3 — has been struggling to manage her time for her family and or her medical needs.

Gunvalson told Page Six last October that 2017 was a tough year for her daughter. “It’s been a tough year for her. She was back at the doctor on Friday. Lupus has affected part of her heart, it’s literally something every other week,” the Bravo star said at the time. “You know, she’s finding her way with what she can do with it, her health. She wants to work, she wants to be a nurse, but she’s limited. ”

Early last month, Gunvalson proudly shared on Instagram that despite Culberson’s condition, she still managed to land a full-time job as a nurse. “So proud of my amazing daughter working as a full-time nurse, incredible wife and mother of two amazing little boys,” Gunvalson wrote as caption to a photo showing the mother-daughter duo flashing big smiles.

Photo: Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WE tv