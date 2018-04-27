The members of the royal family have lengthy names.

The royals are usually addressed using their titles like prince, princess, duke, duchess, king or queens. Unknown to many, most of them do not really use their actual names.

While everyone is waiting for the palace to announce the name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third royal baby, here's a list of the royals' complete name that will surely surprise some.

Prince William

The Duke is popularly known as Prince William, but his real name is Prince William Arthur Philip Louis. He is also known as the Duke of Cambridge.

However, he has different titles when he visits the other countries in the United Kingdom. For instance, he is also known as the Baron of Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland and the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland.

Kate Middleton

Middleton is born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. She becomes the Duchess of Cambridge after her royal wedding with Prince William in 2011. Middleton is also referred as Her Royal Highness, the Countess Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus.

Prince George

Prince George's official name on his birth certificate is His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge. The 4-year-old royal is the third in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte

Middleton and Prince William's only daughter, 2-year-old Princess Charlotte is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. She will be turning 3 on May 2 and is the fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's future husband has been known as Prince Harry since childhood. But his full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David. His official title includes His Royal Highness, Prince Henry of Wales.

According to some expert, Queen Elizabeth II will give him a new title on his wedding day. Prince Harry and the "Suits" actress are expected to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles' full name is Charles Philip Arthur George. He is the next-in-line to the throne and has several titles including The Prince of Wales, Earl of Chester, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland. Prince Charles is the new Commonwealth Head.

Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch's full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. She is popularly known as the queen or Queen Elizabeth II. Some also referred to her as Her Majesty. Her full title is Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of her other realms and territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

​ Photo: Getty Images/Ben A. Pruchnie