Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still going strong despite recent reports alleging the couple is headed for a divorce. On Tuesday night, the “Deadpool” actor made fun of the split rumors by adding his mother, Tammy, into the conversation.

Reynolds replied to an article shared by the Yahoo Entertainment Twitter Account which recounted the couple’s night out on the red carpet of a movie premiere. “Ryan Reynolds Joins Blake Lively and His Mom on Red Carpet After Shutting Down Split Rumors,” the headline read.

However, Reynolds applied the split rumors to his mother and joked they would “never” split up. “We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends,” he tweeted.

Divorce rumors began to surround Reynolds and Lively after OK! Magazine published a report alleging their marriage was falling apart.

Reynolds eventually came across an article that claimed the two were struggling to spend quality time together. “I wish. I could use a little me time,” the actor replied to the allegations.

On Monday, a source told People the couple’s relationship is in a great place. “They’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love,” the insider shared.

Lively and Reynolds first met in 2010 on the set of “Green Lantern” and married in 2012. The couple shares two daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months.

Despite reports the couple’s marriage is on the rocks, the two seem to remain focused on what’s to come.

Lively has been spending her time perfecting her look for the 2018 Met Gala set to take place on May 7. “I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, ‘Ok let’s do something special,’” she told Women’s Wear Daily in March.

“They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else.”

That same month, the trailer for the actor’s sequel “Deadpool 2” was released where he hilariously trolled his wife. The movie is expected to hit theaters May 18. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images