“Deadpool 2” star Ryan Reynolds might play a tough-talking and uncaring superhero on the big screen, but in real life, the actor is quite the softie.

Reynolds admitted to People that he isn’t afraid to show his softer side to his wife, Blake Lively. “Oh, I’m a little more [sentimental],” Reynolds said. “I can lay it on pretty thick. I’ve always been sentimental — since I was a kid.”

Reynolds and Lively already have two daughters together – three-year-old James and 20-month-old Inez. When asked if the kids are allowed to watch his latest movie, Reynolds jokingly replied: “They’re three and one and a half right now. So, the three-year-old is not gonna be able to see it for a few months.”

The two first met while on the set of the 2010 film, “Green Lantern.” Reynolds played the lead character Hal Jordan, while Lively played his love interest, Carol Ferris. They got married in 2012.

Like most Hollywood relationships, Reynolds and Lively’s marriage has been plagued with split rumors. But the actor was quick to shrug these off with some jokes.

On the other hand, there are some people who look up to Reynolds and Lively and laud them for having the perfect marriage. However, Lively was quick to remind fans that there is no such thing as perfection.

She herself has often been praised for her beauty, but Lively said that she’s no different from the average girl since there are actually so many things about her body that she would like to change as well.

“It’s so important for young people not to compare themselves with what they see online,” Lively told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s our job as actors and/or models to be in shape. We have access to gyms and trainers and healthy food. And then on top of that, 99.9 percent of the time the images are Photoshopped. I’m guilty myself of being at a photo shoot and saying, ‘That looks terrible on me.’ And they’re like, ‘We’ll fix it.’ And you’re so relieved.”

With so many jaw-dropping images being posted on social media nowadays, Lively said that she would like to have photoshopped or filtered photos carry a little asterisk with a caption that reads, “This photo has been retouched.”

Just so there’s a gentle reminder that, hey, this isn’t real life. Think of editorials or ads as a painting, an art form. I mean, that’s definitely not how we wake up looking every single day of our lives,” she added.​

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano