Ahead of Super Bowl LII, positive thoughts and best wishes continue to pour in for injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier. Shazier suffered a serious spinal injury in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4 that left him without much movement in his legs.

On Thursday, the 25-year-old was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Rehabilitation Institute and is reportedly on a walking routine. Shazier will reportedly transition into an outpatient therapy program.

"He's making incredible progress," a source familiar with Shazier's recovery told ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

An encouraging Twitter posting from Steeler Nation featured Shazier with veteran Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Today Ryan Shazier was released from the hospital and will continue his rehab in outpatient care!! Congrats @RyanShazier we stand behind you!!! pic.twitter.com/sYzqP78JTc — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) February 1, 2018





Ryan Shazier announces he has been officially released from the hospital. (via @RyanShazier) pic.twitter.com/AO0wqQ8xYe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2018





Everyone is behind you @RyanShazier stay strong and keep ya faith #Shalieve — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) February 1, 2018





According to report from Schefter on Sunday, "the next three to six months are critical" for Shazier's recovery.

Shazier's father, Vernon Shazier, has mostly kept his son's health status quiet over the past two months.

Ryan Shazier underwent spine stabilization surgery on Dec. 6. He later became an inspirational figure for the Steelers, having shown up practices in a wheelchair and waving a Terrible Towel from a luxury box at Heinz Field.

Photo: Getty