Melia Kreiling and Ashley Thomas have joined the cast of “Salvation.”

According to Deadline, Kreiling and Thomas will both appear as series regulars in Season 2 of the CBS sci-fi thriller. Kreiling will portray the role of Alycia Stavros, a brilliant scientist with a mysterious past who may hold the key to Earth’s future. Thomas, meanwhile, will play Alonzo Carver, a DC detective who refuses to let the impending threat of Armageddon interfere with his hunt for justice.

As reported by SpoilerTV earlier this month, Alycia is a disgruntled ex-employee of Darius’ (Santiago Cabrera), and a potential love interest for Liam (Charlie Rowe). The website also revealed that Alonzo is a new love interest for Grace (Jennifer Finnigan), and is actually Claire’s (Erica Luttrell) brother.

As fans will remember, Grace shot Claire to death after the latter pulled a gun on Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) in the Season 1 finale. While viewers have yet to see the romance between Grace and Alonzo unfold, it seems that their relationship is already doomed to fail because of what Grace did to Claire.

Kreiling is best known for her recurring roles on FX’s “Tyrant” and Amazon Video’s “The Last Tycoon.” On the film side, the 27-year-old actress appeared as Bereet on “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Thomas, meanwhile, played Isaac Carter on Fox’s “24: Legacy.” The 33-year-old English actor, who also goes by his stage name Bashy, also appeared in episodes of HBO’s “The Night Of” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”

Season 1 of “Salvation” ended with Grace, Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) and Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) among those who were sealed off from the world in the Salvation ark hangar, as the threat of nuclear war between the US and Russia loomed. Liam and Darius, meanwhile, stayed at Tanz Industries headquarters to revisit their plan to redirect the asteroid from hitting Earth.

Renewed for Season 2 by CBS last October, “Salvation” is co-created by Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro and Matt Wheeler. Kruger and Shapiro serve as showrunners and exec produce with Alex Kurtzman, his producing partner Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard and Peter Lenkov. CBS Television Studios produces the drama in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout.

