Samsung has introduced 18 new stickers for the AR Emoji feature of the latest Galaxy flagships, the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Find out below how you can install the update that adds the new stickers to the camera app.

On Thursday, Samsung announced via its online newsroom that it has released an update, which brings 18 new expressive stickers to AR Emoji. The animated stickers joins the 18 pre-set stickers that came with AR Emoji at launch.

“Utterly unique and completely customizable, AR Emojis allow Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to inject emotion into messages in a way that words simply can’t. Now, Samsung has made it even easier for users to express their inner selves by doubling the number of animated stickers that are automatically generated whenever an AR Emoji is created,” Samsung stated.

To gain access to the 18 new stickers every time you use AR Emoji, simply download the camera app update available in the “My apps” section of the Galaxy Apps store. Installing the update will automatically double the AR Emoji’s library of expressive stickers that can be accessed directly from the keyboard.

Samsung has also revealed that it is expanding the library even more in the coming months. Though the company did not give an exact date, it confirmed that 18 more expressions will come to AR Emoji in the future, so the total number of stickers will be 54.

AR Emoji is an augmented reality-based feature that allows Galaxy S9 and S9+ users to create a digital representation of their face complete with facial movements and whatnot. Users can then share the animated image in third-party messaging apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, according to Sammobile.

Aside from the expressive stickers, AR Emoji has also been offering users the option to map their face and facial expressions into popular Disney characters. At launch, the feature came with Mickey and Minnie Mouse animated emojis. Donald Duck was added shortly after. Then, a week ago, Disney introduced new avatars inspired by “The Incredibles” animated movie characters.

